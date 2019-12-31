EFCC Arrests Ex-Convict, Obisesan Over Possession Of Fake Traveller’s Cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested an ex-convict, Mark Obisesan over possession of suspected fake traveller’s cheque worth $10,100.

According to a statement by the anti-graft commission spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the arrest was carried out by the EFCC Lagos Zonal office.

It stated that Mr Obisesan who had served a 12-month jail term for Internet fraud in the United Kingdom, UK and was arrested recently at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos, following intelligence from concerned members of the public about his alleged criminal activities.

The anti-graft agency said it recovered a Ferrari 488 car, three sophisticated mobile phones, a laptop and Automated Teller Machine, ATM cards from Mr Obisesan, whom they alleged, has no known source of livelihood.

Mr Uwujaren said the suspect would soon be charged to court.