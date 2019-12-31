Police Arrest 1,907 Suspects, Rescue 30 Victims In Katsina

A total of 1,907 suspected criminals in connection with 1,519 reported cases have been arrested by the Katsina state police command in 10 months.

This is within the last 10 months in its ongoing fight against the menace of cattle rustling, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality especially in the most affected eight front line LGAs of the state.

The state Police Commissioner, CP Sanusi Buba disclosed this on Tuesday during his end of the year press conference held at the Command Headquarters, Katsina state.

He said a total of 1,256 arrested suspects are currently undergoing prosecution in various competent courts of law in the state, adding that a total of eight (8) rustlers were killed, 44 arrested while five (5) were severely injured in several battles.

CP Buba further stated that a total of 435 rustled animals comprising 359 cows, 61 of them are sheep, seven donkeys, seven camels and one goat recovered alongside 170 suspected armed robbery suspects, 106 suspected kidnappers arrested, two killed in battle and 44 victims rescued.

“The launching of Operation Puff Adder by the Inspector General of Police in Batsari LGA of the state witnessed the massive deployment of personnel and equipment in the Front line areas leading to massive raids and several arrests of suspected bandits from their criminal hideouts and recovery of a large catch of arms and ammunition.”

The police Commissioner while assuring determination to do more in 2020, maintained that in the same year, following the state government peace dialogue initiative, 30 kidnapped victims were also released by their captors.

He said 11 AK47 rifles, one Tavo 21 rifle, two English pistols, 24 locally made guns, 27 Dane guns 398 live ammunition and 48 cartridges were also recovered during various sting operations carried out by the command.

Similarly, the command according to the commissioner during the year under review recovered a total of 18 motor vehicles and 66 motorcycles from 59 suspected criminals.

He, therefore, appreciated the effort of the state government for initiating and leading the peace dialogue process between farmers and herders in the state, adding that, the giant stride has by no means brought about peace in the affected communities.

He, however, warned unrepentant bandits and their collaborators or informers to either accept the peace initiative of the Government or be dealt with according to extant laws of the land.

The highlight of the conference was the decoration of four police officers who were hitherto promoted to various ranks.

Two of the officers decorated were promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of police whereas last two officers were promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.