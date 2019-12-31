Police Take Over Saraki’s Ancestral Home

Policemen have surrounded a property belonging to the family of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The property has in recent days been a subject of controversy between the former Senate President and the current Kwara State Government.

Prior to this development, the state House of Assembly had deliberated on a petition against the ownership of the expanse of land which was reportedly not paid for, prompting the call for the executive to take over the property.

The matter has also triggered political arguments between the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State and the state government.