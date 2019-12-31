We Will Not Let Nigerians Down – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given the assurance that the Muhammadu Buhari would not disappoint Nigerians.

In its New Year message on Tuesday, the party promised to protect the trust and faith Nigerians have placed in the APC-led government.

“We will not let Nigerians down. We urge Nigerians to also play their part by cooperating with the government to achieve its development plans for our shared progress,” it said in a statement by its spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The APC noted the President’s assent to the 2020 budget and described it as a landmark return to the January-December budget cycle.

According to it, Nigerians are assured that the ongoing infrastructural development covering the rail, road, agriculture, aviation, port, education, and health sectors would be given a further fillip.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari government is vigorously tackling and solving the social, economic and security challenges our country faces one after the other.

“Government’s successes in plugging revenue leakages, checking violent extremism, oil sector reforms, anti-corruption, economic diversification, curbing waste, infrastructure development among other achievements are profound testament,” it added.

The party also promised Nigerians that the government would further intensify and faithfully execute its policies and programmes in the new year.

It called on its supporters to cooperate with the recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee empowered to address the grievances of members and resolve existing conflicts.

The APC explained that this was important to foster unity and oneness within the party across the country.