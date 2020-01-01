Honourable Fagen Gawo Was A ‘Truly Committed’ Lawmaker – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has described late Honourable Muhammad Adamu Fagen Gawo as a truly committed lawmaker who meant well for his constituents and the country as a whole.

Fagen Gawo, who represented Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State on the platform of APC, passed away on Tuesday in Dubai.

The Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi on Wednesday, expressed shock over the demise of Fagen Gawo, a member of the House.

He said that he was deeply touched by the news of the lawmaker’s death, describing it as painful.

“I still have fond memories of Rep Fagen Gawo, who happened to be a gentleman that was always willing to offer himself for the service to the nation as a member of the House.

“Here was a lawmaker who exhibited a high sense of maturity and statesmanship. He was always deep in his thoughts and wise in his counsel.

“He meant so many things to us. We all in the House would miss Rep Fagen Gawo. I pray the Almighty God will grant him a peaceful resting place in Jannah,” the Speaker said.