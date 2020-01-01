Katsina State Workers To Start Enjoying New Minimum Wage From January 2020

Katsina State workers are to start enjoying the new national minimum wage from today January 2020.

The Chairman of the State Committee on New Minimum Wage and Secretary to the Government of the State Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa announced this on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the General Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina on the agreement reached between the state Government and NLC in the State.

The state NLC chairman, Comrade Hussaini Hamisu in his address appreciated the Government’s team for being transparent during the negotiations which according to him made their work easier.

Both sides signed the agreement alongside the table adjustments of the workers’ salaries.