My Govt Will Inaugurate 47 Road Projects, 13 Housing Estates In 2020 ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says in 2020, his government will complete 47 ongoing road projects, including those leading to the nation ports, and major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge.

In a letter to Nigerians to commemorate the New Year, the President assured Nigerians that he will also complete within the course of the year 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan.

He further revealed that the Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports will also be inaugurated in 2020.

The President also assured Nigerians that an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that will cover 700 local governments over a period of three years will be launched as well as the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified.

Speaking specifically about the first quarter of 2020, President Buhari said the training of 50,000 workers to complement the country’s 7,000 extension workers will be carried out.

Staying with the first-quarter goals, the President also promised that the commissioning of the Lagos – Ibadan, and Itakpe – Warri rail lines will be taken care of, while the Ibadan – Abuja, and Kano – Kaduna rail lines will also commence.