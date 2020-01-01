Third Term: APC Never Thought Of Presenting Agenda To President Buhari – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party never thought of presenting the idea of a third term to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The governor who was on Channels Television Politics Today said that to the best of his knowledge, the idea was never thought of, owing to the understanding the party has about President Buhari.

He stressed that there are some people who belong to the school of thought that owing to his respect for the rule of law, President Buhari will not begin to manoeuvre and change the constitution in order for him to remain in power.

“Whether the President says he is leaving or not, people like us believe he will leave because of his credibility and his rule of law and he is ensuring that he will leave by the constitution.

“So this is not the president that will begin to manoeuver and change the constitution in order for him to remain in power.”

Engineer Sule debunked the insinuation that such news is being peddled in the party, stressing that even if it exists; it will never see the light of day.

“I think the APC had never even thought about a third term agenda if it did, I was never a part of it because the man being talked about will not accept it.

“Therefore I don’t think anybody will carry this kind of news and face the president about third term agenda, so if there is such news, I don’t think it will fly.”