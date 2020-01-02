Advertisement

15 Motorcycles, Two Vehicles Burnt As Fire Razes Part Of David Mark’s Residence

Channels Television  
Updated January 2, 2020
Attempt To Impeach Ortom Is Unconstitutional, Says David Mark
Former Senate President, Senator David Mark (file)

 

A fire incident was reported at the Otukpo residence of former Senate President, Senator David Mark in Benue state.

The fire incident which was confirmed by Dr. Adakole Elijah on behalf of Senator Mark burnt some properties including 15 motorcycles and two vehicles.

He added that the arrival of the Fire Service personnel prevented the inferno from spreading to the entire building, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



More on Local

Demolition: Your Action Shows What ‘Ile Arugbo’ Represents, Saraki Tells Supporters

Demolition Of Saraki’s Family House Is Wicked, Says PDP

Obaseki Converts Death Sentences Of Four Prisoners To Life Imprisonment, Pardons One

Gunmen Abduct Local Chief In Taraba

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement