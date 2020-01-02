BREAKING: Police Arrest ‘Mastermind’ Of Abuja Bank Robbery

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested the last suspect and the alleged mastermind of the foiled robbery in the Mpape area of Abuja.

The suspect who is identified as Ernest Ewim was picked up from his hide-out in Katampe, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

The arrest of the suspect comes barely one week after the failed robbery attack and this brings the total number of all suspects arrested in connection with the robbery to five.

READ ALSO: How Abuja Bank Robbers Planned ‘Failed’ Heist In Six Days

This is asides the sixth robber who was killed in a shoot-out on the day of the robbery.

One of the suspects, Prince Obinna who is a professional photographer had earlier narrated to Channels Television how he was brought into the deal by Ewim.

He explained that Ewim, who works as a bartender at a pub asked him to organise his friends who were interested in the heist.

An attempt by the suspects to rob the bank on Saturday, December 28 was foiled by a combined team of the Police, the Army and the Department of State Security (DSS) who arrived in the area just when the robbers had made their way in.

They were paraded on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.