Comedian Actor Spiff Announces Engagement To His ‘Soulmate’

Comedian-actor Samuel Ajibola popularly known as Spiff has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Sandra.

The Nollywood actor announced the news on his Instagram page on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

He shared some pre-wedding photos which he captioned with a loving message.

“S O U L M A T E: I’ve always been big on the kind of Soul I would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person. At some point in my adolescence, It became a fervent prayer request when I figured I couldn’t find you myself. God answered, and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams, My Best friend & the very one that would compliment me.

It’s raining wedding proposals in the Nigerian showbiz world as the news of Ajibola’s engagement follows that of another popular comedian, Crazeclown.

The Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 30, 2019, to announce his engagement.

In a simple message, the comedian revealed that his girlfriend had agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.