Gunmen Abduct Local Chief In Taraba

The Chief of Dan-anacha, a suburb of Gassol local government area of Taraba has been abducted by gunmen.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, the gunmen accosted the Chief and his younger brother on motorbikes at his residence on New Year’s Day.

He added that the chief was whisked away by his abductor, leaving his younger brother.

Misal added that efforts are being made to rescue the chief from his abductors unhurt.

Meanwhile, members of the family said they are yet to be contacted by the abductors on what their demands are.