Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Adamawa

Troops of the Nigerian military have repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Michika local government area of Adamawa State.

The insurgents had stormed Kopa and Wurogayadi in the outskirts of Shuwa at about 7:00 pm, resulting in a stampede and residents scamper for safety.

They attempted to enter Michika causing residents to flee towards Uba town while others took refuge in nearby mountains.

According to a community leader and one-time Chairman of Michika local government, Stephen Maduwa, military fighter jets were promptly drafted to the area and aircraft gunshots were heard by residents as the attackers were forced to retreat through Lassa, a community near the Sambisa Forest.

Security personnel including the local vigilantes were quickly mobilised and repelled the attack and secure the communities.

Confirming the security breach to Channels Television, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa State Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said the Police have deployed its personnel to the area and everything is under control.

He, however, said the Command is yet to receive any report of casualties from the DPO in Michika.

He confirmed that the situation has been brought under control while appealing to the people to remain calm.