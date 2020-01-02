VIDEO: Woman Angrily Reacts To Demolition Of Saraki’s Family Home

Reactions are trailing the demolition of Bukola Saraki’s family property popularly known as Ile Arugbo (old people’s home) in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

In the video below, Omotayo Ibrahim, a lady who witnessed the process, reacts furiously at the way the demolition took place.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kwara State government demolished Bukola Saraki’s family property popularly known as Ile Arugbo (old people’s home) in Ilorin, the state capital.

The property was demolished after police dispersed protesters, including old women.

Policemen, numbering about 50 were said to have gone to enforce the action at about 3:00 am but were initially resisted by some the old women.

The security agents later returned at 4:00 am when the structure was eventually pulled down.

The structure was used as a venue for political meetings when the Saraki family held sway over Kwara Government.