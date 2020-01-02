VIDEO: Troops Of Operation Lafiya Dole Honour Their Fallen Heroes

Gallant Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have held a ceremony to honour their fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to ensure that Nigeria remains an indivisible nation.

In a post made via Twitter, the Army stated that the ceremony was part of events at the West African Social Activities(WASA) held at Gwoza Borno State on the 30th of December 2019.

Gallant Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole honoring our fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to ensure that Nigeria remains an indivisible nation during the West African Social Activities(WASA) held at Gwoza Borno State on 30 Dec 19. pic.twitter.com/JhdPnZmf15 — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been killed and some structures in their camp at Abulam in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State have been destroyed in airstrikes conducted on the 31st of December 2019, by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The mission according to the airforce spokesperson Air commodore Ibikunle Daramola was executed to mark the commencement of Operation RATTLESNAKE 2, an Air Interdiction Operation aimed at taking out some identified insurgent camps and logistics facilities in order to further unhinge the terrorists’ centre of gravity and diminish their fighting capability.

He adds that Abullam was selected for an attack on Day One of the Operation based on credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed using the once-abandoned settlement as a staging point from where they launch attacks against their own ground troops’ locations.

Accordingly, the ATF detailed its attack aircraft, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, to attack designated compounds within the settlement.

The jets he adds took turns to engage the target in successive passes leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.