Abiodun Appoints Transition Committees For Ogun LGs

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed transition committees for the 20 local government areas of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The transition committees, according to him, will be in place until the Ogun State Electoral Commission (OGSEIC) conducts elections to pick new council chairmen in the state.

Somorin explained that the new caretaker committee members were chosen in furtherance of the government’s philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance.

Each of the committees comprises a chairman, a vice-chairman, and Secretary to the Local Government as well as two other members.