DSS Arrests Man For Creating Video Depicting Marriage Between Buhari And Ministers

Department of State Services parades 32-year-old Kabiru Mohammed from Kano who allegedly created a fake video depicting the marriage of President Buhari to the Ministers of Finance and that of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Spokesperson, Doctor Peter Afunaya warns against the spread of fake news as the service remains committed to the peace and stability of Nigeria.

He adds that the service acted on a formal complaint by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.