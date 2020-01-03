Advertisement

Eight Migrants Drown Near Turkey Coast

Updated January 3, 2020

 

Eight people drowned after a boat carrying around 15 migrants sank off the coast of Turkey, the interior ministry said Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in the Aegean Sea, around eight kilometres from the town of Fethiye in southwest Turkey, it said in a statement.

The bodies of five men and three women were found by coastguards. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

Turkey hosts some four million refugees, mostly from Syria, and is an important transit point for migrants trying to reach Europe.

The number of crossings has greatly diminished after Turkey vowed to stop unauthorised boats under a 2016 agreement with the European Union.

