Fire Rages Through Bayelsa Community

Tragedy struck on Friday at a community in Bayelsa State after a building was ravaged by fire.

The incident occurred at Amassoma town in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

It has yet to be ascertained if anyone was injured or killed in the inferno.

Channels Television gathered that the incident was a result of fire said to have been lit with the intention of burning some debris.

It was, however, left unattended causing it to spread to the neighbouring building in the community.

A crowd of residents, majorly youths, and a police officer were seen at the scene of the event making efforts to put out the fire at the time of this report.

See photos from the scene of the incident below: