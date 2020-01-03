Ihedioha Swears In Nine Judges In Imo

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has sworn in nine judges recommended for appointment by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The judicial officers were sworn in at an event held on Friday at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

They comprise seven judges of the State High Court while the two others are for the Customary Court of Appeal.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Ihedioha noted that the three arms of government must collaborate for good governance to thrive.

He gave an assurance that his administration would uphold the independence of the judiciary and abide by the rule of law.

“To ensure good governance, the three arms of government must coexist as separate organs of government independently, but collaboratively”, the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu.

He said his administration has maintained a symbiotic relationship with other arms of government.

The governor also informed the gathering that plans were in top gear to enhance the status of the judicial system in the state.

Governor Ihedioha added, “We have reconstituted the Judicial Service Commission; renovation of Judges’ Quarters has begun.

“We have also ensured payment of salaries of judges as at when due and provided official guards for them. This administration achieved these feats within a short period of time, despite our financial constraints.”

The governor recalled that his administration took certain steps to boost the state judiciary, saying these led to the appointment of magistrates, inspectors of court, bailiffs and other judicial staff.

He explained that such measures were taken to ensure an effective justice delivery system in the state.

Governor Ihedioha advised the new judges to discharge their duties fairly and ensure they do justice to all manner of people without fear or favour.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Imo State, Justice Paschal Nnadi, said the present administration has revitalised the judiciary in the state.

He thanked the governor for rejuvenating the judiciary and assured him that the arm of government would continue to serve justice to all.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated judges, Justice Ihuoma Chukwunyere assured the governor that they would uphold the law at all times.