PHOTOS: Four Terrorists Killed, Gun Truck And Weapons Recovered In Michika Attack

Four Boko Haram terrorists have been killed after the sect invaded Michika, the administrative headquarters of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Gallant troops of the Nigerian army countered the insurgent’s attack, killing four, recovering a gun truck and other weapons.

Below are some photos from the area where the fierce battle between the insurgents and men of the Nigerian Army took place.

