Seun Kuti Returns To Coachella

Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, and his Egypt 80 band have been announced as one of the performers at this year’s Coachella, one of the largest and most profitable music festivals in the world.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in California, United States.

Kuti, who performed at the festival eight years ago, is returning to share the stage with show headliners Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Kuti, who is the only Nigerian set to appear at the festival this year, is the youngest son of legendary afrobeat godfather Fela Kuti.

In 2018, Grammy-nominated Burna Boy raised a social media storm when he complained about having his name in small print on the festival’s official banner.

This year’s Coachella will be held in April.