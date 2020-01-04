Atiku Asks PDP To Focus On Rebuilding Party, Not Elections

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus more on making the party greater than its.

In a tweet on Saturday, he believes the main opposition party has a lot of fixes to make before facing the tasks ahead of it.

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in 2019 general elections, urged the PDP to divert its attention from the coming elections but make the party stronger and better.

“Our preoccupation at this point in the PDP should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us. –AA,” the tweet read.

The PDP presidential candidate’s tweet came four days after he called for a change of attitude across the board in the new year and new decade.

He had noted that the new year and a new decade were coming with the opportunity to make better impressions in the lives of the people.

Atiku also called on the Federal government to respect the rule of law and remember the struggle for democratic rule in the country.

“It is a bad advertisement for the country and its democracy if declarations made by the court are not respected without the executive arm of government agreeing to same.

“Any democracy is not worth the appellation if the principle of separation of power is not ingrained in it. In the New Year, government should not pretend to be democratic, but rather act according to the fundamentals of a democracy,” the elder statesman had said in his New Year message on Tuesday.

Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 4, 2020

2019 Presidential Poll In Summary

The presidential election was a tough contest among President Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku, as well as Omoyele Sowore, Fela Durotoye, Felix Nicholas, and several others.

Although a total of 73 political parties fielded candidates for the election, some later endorsed Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while others formed an alliance with the PDP candidate to take over the office of the number one citizen.

Following a series of heightened activities in the build-up to the elections, the presidential poll was seen as a major battle between the man seeking another four years and the man on a mission to fulfil his dream of becoming a president since 1992.

Four days after the February 23 poll was conducted, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned President Buhari elected for a second term in office.

But this did not go well with the PDP and its candidate who accused the APC of rigging the election and vowed to challenge the outcome in court.

However, the issues and disagreements surrounding the 2019 Presidential Election finally came to an end on October 30, 2019.

This followed the judgement of the Supreme Court which upheld the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the appeals filed by Atiku and the PDP.