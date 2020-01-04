China Replaces Top Envoy To Hong Kong

Chinese state media said Saturday the country had replaced its top envoy to Hong Kong, the most significant personnel change since democracy protests broke out in the city last year.

“Wang Zhimin has been dismissed from his position as head of the Liaison Office” for Hong Kong affairs and was replaced by Luo Huining, state broadcaster CCTV said, without giving details.

Hong Kong has been battered by nearly seven months of unrest — its biggest political crisis in decades — which has seen millions come out on the streets demanding greater democratic freedoms.