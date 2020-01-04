Kidnappers Demand N100m To Release Taraba Chief

The abductors of a local chief in Taraba state have contacted his family members demanding a ransom of 100 million naira.

They made their demand via a telephone conversation where they insisted that a reasonable amount of money must be paid because he is a chief.

According to a family source, who preferred anonymity, the family is still negotiating, as well as pleading with the kidnappers to lower their bid.

Channels Television reported the kidnapping of the chief, Daniel Mbatelen of Dan-anacha at a suburb of Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

The Chief’s abduction is the first recorded case in the year 2020.