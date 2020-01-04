Soleimani’s Killing: Cardi B Slams Trump, Plans To Become A Nigerian

It appears American rapper and songwriter, Cardi B, is finding it difficult to get over her experience in Nigeria, a month after she visited the West-African country.

Twenty-seven years old Belcalis Almanzar made it to one of the most talk-about subjects on Twitter very early on Saturday morning after she announced that she would file for her Nigerian citizenship.

Cardi B made the announcement in reaction to the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States government in an air attack on Friday morning in Baghdad.

The US government had claimed that Soleimani was ‘terminated’ because he was on the verge of attacking its diplomats.

‘Dumbest Move’

While Iran promised vengeance, Soleimani’s ‘termination’ sparked outrage in his country where hundreds of fellow citizens took to the streets to demand justice.

Amid growing tensions as a result of the incident, neighbours Iraq and a host of other nations identified with Iran while Israel declared support for the US.

In her reaction, Cardi B frowned on the action of the US government and criticised President Donald Trump for making such a decision.

“Specially being from New York. It’s sad this man (Trump) is putting Americans’ lives in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic) … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

After about an hour later, the American star tweeted, “Picking my tribe.”

Cardi B arrived in Nigeria on December 5 for a live performance reportedly running into millions of naira.

During her stay which lasted about three days, she was engaged with many activities, including a visit to a motherless home in the Lekki area of Lagos to donate tonnes of gifts purchased from a supermarket in Nigeria.

The American rapper had, thereafter, travelled to Ghana before returning to the US.

Stop A War?

Her tweets came a day after Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) foreign operations arm, was killed in an air raid on Baghdad international airport.

Following the news of his ‘termination’, Trump addressed a gathering in Florida where he explained that the operation was not aimed at starting a war with the Middle East nation but to put a stop to it.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” said the US President.

Elsewhere, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Soleimani was planning imminent action that threatened American citizens when the general was killed in the strike.