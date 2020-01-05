Advertisement

Iran Says Targeting Cultural Sites A ‘War Crime’, After Trump Threat

Iran’s top diplomat said any decision to target the country’s cultural sites would be a “war crime”, hours after US President Donald Trump threatened such action in a tweet.

“Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in response to a post by Trump warning the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.



