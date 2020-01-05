Pastor Bakare Reveals True Enemies of Nigeria

Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday listed what he described as the true enemies in Nigeria.

The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, made the disclosure while delivering his state of the nation address.

Bakare said the true enemies are found in every level of government, from the local to the state to the federal levels, and in every arm of government in Nigeria.

The controversial clergyman stated that those who partake of the loot and those who celebrate looters are the true enemies among the people.

Bakare urged Nigerians in this new decade to stand up against the true enemies highlighted in his statement at all levels rather than attack journalists who criticize the government.

Below is a full address by Pastor Tunde Bakare.