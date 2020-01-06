Abducted CAN Official Speaks Out, Calls On Govt To Intervene

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State who was abducted last week by Boko Haram elements has spoken out from the den of his abductors.

In a video released over the weekend, Rev Lawan Andimi was seen appealing to the state government to intervene and secure his release.

The abducted Rev, however, declared that if it’s the will of God that he would not get out of captivity, the government should help him look after his children.

He also called on his fellow pastors to impress on the authorities to secure his release.

The insurgents had stormed the community on Thursday, January 2, to carry out their attacks but were repelled by soldiers and vigilantes before they could do much damage.

They, however, succeeded in whisking the reverend away.