Bandits Abduct Traders In Batsari, Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a number of people along Ruma village in Batsari Local Government area of Katsina State.

Residents told Channels Television in a phone call that the victims, mostly traders, were kidnapped on Sunday evening about five kilometers away from Gobirawa town, while they were returning from the famous Jibia Border Market.

Locals told Channels Television that over thirty persons were kidnapped.

The state police command spokesman, Gambo Isah in a statement, insists that the figure is exaggerated.

According to the police spokesman, the bandits numbering about 60 armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia – Batsari road stopped two buses and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush.

He added that a search party led by operation puff adder went after the hoodlums and succeeded in rescuing almost all the victims, with the exception of seven.

Isah assured that the police are currently combing the bush with a view to rescuing the remaining victims.