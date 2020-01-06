Advertisement

Five Malian Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb

Channels Television  
Updated January 6, 2020
Five Malian soldiers were killed on Monday in roadside bomb attack in the volatile centre of the country, a government spokesperson said.

Malian forces were travelling in the region of Alatona in the centre of Mali Monday morning when their convoy hit the homemade bomb, destroying four vehicles.

“Reinforcements are already in place for the operation to neutralise the enemies,” the spokesperson Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.



