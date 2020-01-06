Hollywood Stars Shine On Globes Red Carpet

Hollywood’s brightest stars sparkled on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, the first showbiz awards gala of 2020.

Under sunny skies, the best and brightest of film and television gathered at the Beverly Hilton in their finest for the ceremony, hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais.

Here is a look at some of the trends spotted on the red carpet:

Black and White

Tinseltown’s A-list wants to make a good impression on the first major red carpet of the year, and how better to do that than in classic black and white, a fashion staple.

Style icon Billy Porter, a nominee for best actor in a TV drama for his work on “Pose,” wowed fans in an all-white Alex Vinash tuxedo with a coat featuring a giant feather train — that zips off, he explained to E! television.

Nominated actress Joey King (“The Act”) created a daring carpet moment in a sculptural black and white Iris van Herpen dress with a mind-boggling wavy detail and bare shoulders.

Actress-filmmaker Greta Gerwig — whose “Little Women” was in contention but who was notably snubbed in the best director category — turned heads in a black Proenza Schouler dress with a notable side slit and a white off the shoulder neckline.

Nominee Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) rocked a similar look — a custom Thom Browne number with flowers embroidered in the inner lining of her dress.

And Awkwafina, who took home the award for best comedy film actress for her starring role in “The Farewell,” sported a sleek Dior tuxedo with a ruffled collar blouse and a long ball skirt.

Midnight (mid-afternoon?) Blues

The stars hit the red carpet in the middle of the afternoon in Los Angeles, but midnight blue was all the rage.

Ana de Armas, a nominee for best comedy actress for the murder mystery “Knives Out,” said she was “a little bit of a mess” at her first Globes but looked like a million bucks in a glittering, strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt.

Beanie Feldstein, a nominee in the same category for “Booksmart,” beamed in her strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown and matching headband.

Ladies in Red

A red dress is the stuff of Hollywood legends, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars delivered.

Nicole Kidman, who stars in the Fox News harassment scandal flick “Bombshell” as Gretchen Carlson, went strapless — a big trend on the night — in a crimson Versace gown with a train and strappy stilettos.

Scarlett Johansson, who starred in the searing Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story,” upped the va-va-voom factor in a plunging strapless Vera Wang gown in a hue that matched her name.

And Olivia Colman, a winner on Sunday for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” opted for a red Emilia Wickstead gown with dramatic puff sleeves and an Empire waist.

Shades of Green

Charlize Theron, who plays journalist Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder vibrant green Dior gown with a black corset bodice.

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer channelled her eccentric assassin character Villanelle in a full emerald green gown with puff sleeves and a canary yellow clutch.

Jennifer Lopez is 50 and fabulous, and has earned lots of praise for her Globe-nominated performance as a veteran stripper with a plan in “Hustlers.”

Her red carpet moments are sometimes the stuff of legend, like her iconic green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys.

But on Sunday, her Valentino look — topped with a giant green and gold bow — was… less than universally loved.

“Jennifer Lopez has come as a giant present. I thought