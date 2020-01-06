Advertisement

Hollywood Stars Shine On Globes Red Carpet

Updated January 6, 2020

 

Hollywood’s brightest stars sparkled on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, the first showbiz awards gala of 2020.

Under sunny skies, the best and brightest of film and television gathered at the Beverly Hilton in their finest for the ceremony, hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais.

Here is a look at some of the trends spotted on the red carpet:

Black and White

Tinseltown’s A-list wants to make a good impression on the first major red carpet of the year, and how better to do that than in classic black and white, a fashion staple.

Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Style icon Billy Porter, a nominee for best actor in a TV drama for his work on “Pose,” wowed fans in an all-white Alex Vinash tuxedo with a coat featuring a giant feather train — that zips off, he explained to E! television.

 

Actor Joey King attends the 2020 Walt Disney Company Post-Golden Globe Awards Show celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu/AFP Rachel Murray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Nominated actress Joey King (“The Act”) created a daring carpet moment in a sculptural black and white Iris van Herpen dress with a mind-boggling wavy detail and bare shoulders.

 

US actress and director Greta Gerwig arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. VALERIE MACON / AFP

 

Actress-filmmaker Greta Gerwig — whose “Little Women” was in contention but who was notably snubbed in the best director category — turned heads in a black Proenza Schouler dress with a notable side slit and a white off the shoulder neckline.

 

Cynthia Erivo attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Nominee Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) rocked a similar look — a custom Thom Browne number with flowers embroidered in the inner lining of her dress.

 

Awkwafina

 

And Awkwafina, who took home the award for best comedy film actress for her starring role in “The Farewell,” sported a sleek Dior tuxedo with a ruffled collar blouse and a long ball skirt.

Midnight (mid-afternoon?) Blues

The stars hit the red carpet in the middle of the afternoon in Los Angeles, but midnight blue was all the rage.

Ana De Armas attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Ana de Armas, a nominee for best comedy actress for the murder mystery “Knives Out,” said she was “a little bit of a mess” at her first Globes but looked like a million bucks in a glittering, strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt.

 

Beanie Feldstein attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Beanie Feldstein, a nominee in the same category for “Booksmart,” beamed in her strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown and matching headband.

Ladies in Red

A red dress is the stuff of Hollywood legends, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars delivered.

Nicole Kidman attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Nicole Kidman, who stars in the Fox News harassment scandal flick “Bombshell” as Gretchen Carlson, went strapless — a big trend on the night — in a crimson Versace gown with a train and strappy stilettos.

 

US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. VALERIE MACON / AFP

 

Scarlett Johansson, who starred in the searing Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story,” upped the va-va-voom factor in a plunging strapless Vera Wang gown in a hue that matched her name.

 

Olivia Colman poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for “The Crown” during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

And Olivia Colman, a winner on Sunday for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” opted for a red Emilia Wickstead gown with dramatic puff sleeves and an Empire waist.

Shades of Green

Charlize Theron attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Charlize Theron, who plays journalist Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder vibrant green Dior gown with a black corset bodice.

 

Jodie Comer attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer channelled her eccentric assassin character Villanelle in a full emerald green gown with puff sleeves and a canary yellow clutch.

US actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. VALERIE MACON / AFP

 

Jennifer Lopez is 50 and fabulous, and has earned lots of praise for her Globe-nominated performance as a veteran stripper with a plan in “Hustlers.”

Her red carpet moments are sometimes the stuff of legend, like her iconic green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys.

But on Sunday, her Valentino look — topped with a giant green and gold bow — was… less than universally loved.

“Jennifer Lopez has come as a giant present. I thought



