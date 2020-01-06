Nigeria In Final Round Of Olympics Qualifiers For Beach Volleyball

The Head coach of Nigeria beach volleyball team, Francis Imoudu is confident the women’s team can qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after dominating the zone 3 2020 qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana.

At the women’s championship, Nigeria recorded two victories beating Benin Republic twice 2-0 (21-3, 21-7) and 2-0 (21-17, 21-16).

The Nigerian ladies then overcame hosts Ghana 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) and in the second match 2-0 (21-12, 21-11).

Imoudu believes the team can qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“With the performance of the girls at the Zone 3 qualifiers and emerging first, the signs are there that we will make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are just one step away from Japan.

“I commend the women’s beach volleyball team for their resilience and determination. They played well and did the country proud in Ghana,” he said.

He further said, “The girls used tactical discipline to subdue Benin Republic and Ghana in their respective matches. The Ghanaian team was powering at the beginning of the matches but we had a game plan which was perfectly executed”.

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod is pleased the team made it to the next round of the Olympic qualifiers and believes the players can upset their opponents in the final round yet to be decided by the African Volleyball Confederation.