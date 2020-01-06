Nigerians To Start Paying Increased Electricity Tariffs From April, Says NERC

Following an outcry over the decision to increase electricity tariffs in the country, the Nigerian Government says the implementation will commence in April.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Professor James Momoh, stated this while addressing a news conference on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

On Saturday, Channels Television reported that NERC has approved the immediate review of electricity tariffs across the country.

A series of documents dated December 31, 2019 indicate an increase that ranges from 59.7 per cent to 77.6 per cent.

The increase affects all categories of electricity consumers, except those classified as residential (R1) whose N4 per kWh charge was left unchanged.

According to the documents jointly signed by Professor Momoh and the Commissioner for Legal, License, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, the NERC said the reviewed tariffs were effective January 1, 2020.

The development affects the 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in the country such as Abuja DISCO, Benin DISCO, Enugu DISCO, and Eko DISCO.

Others are Ibadan DISCO, Ikeja DISCO, Jos DISCO, Kaduna DISCO, Kano DISCO, Port Harcourt DISCO, and Yola DISCO.

This sparked widespread criticism of the government, apparently forcing the NERC to make further clarification on the controversy.

At Monday’s press conference, Professor Momoh explained that the review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) does not mean an immediate increase in tariff for electricity consumers.

He added that the commission would engage the public on the planned review in the next three months, before deciding on any implementation.

The NERC boss also said the electricity body would begin the regulation of estimated billing by electricity distribution companies who fail to provide meters for their customers.

In a bid to further explain the rationale behind its decision, the regulatory body issued a statement.

