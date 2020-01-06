NLC Urges FG To Re-Visit Electricity Privatization Agreement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to re-visit the electricity privatization agreement and allow states, individuals and corporate organizations to generate and distribute electricity independent of the national grid.

President of the NLC, Mr Ayuba Waba made the request in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, where he spoke on the position of the organised labour over the Federal Government’s proposed electricity tariff adjustment.

According to him, if allowed to fly, increase in electricity tariff will make industries that are already paying too much for electricity, to fold up their businesses.

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Saturday, approved the immediate review of electricity tariffs across the country.

A review of the new amount to be paid by various categories of electricity consumers indicates an increase that ranges from 59.7 per cent to 77.6 per cent – a development that many have kicked against.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the policy as obnoxious and injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The party charges the Federal Government to immediately rescind the obnoxious and provocative policy and consult further with Nigerians before any such tariff hike,” a statement on its official handle read in part.

Speaking about other issues such as the new minimum wage, the NLC President noted that state governments do not have any reason not to pay the agreed sum of N30,000.

He added that 10 states have completed the process of negotiating with the Nigerian workers in their domain.