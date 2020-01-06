One Killed As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Imo

A young man identified as Amajuru Ahamefule was on Monday killed in Isu local government area of Imo State.

Ahmefule was shot dead during a violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Police spokesperson in Imo State, Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the incident told Channels Television that the clash started after some local government chairmen who were suspended by Governor Emeka Ihedioha Ihedioha-led administration claimed to have gotten a purported Supreme Court judgment.

READ ALSO: PDP Rejects Hike In Electricity Tariffs, Asks FG To Rescind ‘Obnoxious Policy’

Ikeokwu, however, noted that the police in the state is yet to receive any court order or directives on the matter to enforce the takeover.

According to the local government chairmen, the court judgment gave them the mandate to take over office from the Interim Management Committee put in place by the governor in all the local government areas in the state.

The Police PRO added that the action to forcefully take over office by the local government chairmen and their councilors was vehemently opposed by members of the Interim Management Committee and supporters of the PDP.

This eventually led to a clash and sporadic gunshots rent the air.

Several people sustained injuries and Ahemefule was shot dead in the process.

Mr Ikeokwu added the Imo State police commissioner has since waded into the matter and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

He advised the warring factions to sheath their swords and adhere to the rule of law to prevent any further breakdown of law and order in the state.