Advertisement

Soleimani Killing: Shiites Protest In Abuja, Burn US Flag

Channels Television  
Updated January 6, 2020
PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun: Channels TV

 

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Monday led a procession and protest in Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Shi’ite members were protesting over the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani following an airstrike by the United States of America.

READ ALSO: Malami Reveals Why FG Did Not Release El-Zakzaky

They also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are currently in detention.

The angry protesters marched the streets of Abuja chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

They also burnt a flag of the United States of America and carried placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general.

 

See photos below…



More on In Pictures

Gas Plant Explodes In Kaduna, Kills Three Persons

Fire Rages Through Bayelsa Community

PHOTOS: Four Terrorists Killed, Gun Truck And Weapons Recovered In Michika Attack

PHOTOS: At Least 15 Killed As Gunmen Attack Kogi Community

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement