Kaduna Gas Explosion: El-Rufai Orders Closure of Gas Retail Outlets In Residential Areas

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has ordered the closure of all illegal gas retail outlets located in residential areas across the state with immediate effect.

The directive comes two days after an explosion occurred at an illegal gas retail shop in Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government.

The incident resulted in the death of six people including the Director-General of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam.

Speaking to reporters after an on the spot assessment at the scene of the explosion on Monday, Governor El-Rufai appealed to residents to report such gas outlets to the government for immediate action.

While he described the incident as very unfortunate and avoidable, the governor emphasized that all gas refill stations should relocate to industrial layouts rather than being allowed to operate within residential areas thereby exposing the residents to imminent dangers.

He also announced that the state government will, through the state Urban Development Authority map out specific areas where the gas plant operators will be relocated to with all the necessary safety measures in place.