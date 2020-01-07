PHOTOS: National Hospital, Abuja Presents Conjoined Twins After Successfully Operation

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday, presented a set of conjoined twins who had been successfully operated on.

The twins had been born at the National Hospital in Nasarawa State but were transferred to Abuja as a result of their condition.

Consequently, they were kept at the hospital for 16 months, after which the operation to separate them was carried out in November 2019.

Since then, they remained in the hospital where they were being monitored to ensure that they were stable.

See photos of the twins below as the doctors finally declared the operation successful.