Presidency Urges Nigerians To Ignore Message Of Division By Terrorists

The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to continually remain united in their opposition to Boko Haram and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for.

The Presidency in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, however, assured that the security forces will continually work to ensure that those taken hostage by the insurgents will be returned safely to their families.

READ ALSO: Third Term Agenda: Buhari Has The Courage To Refuse Such A Temptation – Tinubu

He added that the government has condemned some recent acts of terror, stressing that the motives by the insurgents to portray a message of religion only hinges on the fact that they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another.

“The security forces of Nigeria are working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends and communities. In doing this, the government has full confidence in their ability to accomplish the task.

“On its own part, the government has condemned some of the appalling acts of terror, especially following the festive period. Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded. Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what the terrorists and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another.

“On the contrary, Christians and Muslims alike are united in their opposition to Boko Haram and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for,” he added.

Mr Shehu restated that the Federal Government will never tolerate religious intolerance, and will continually show support for the freedom to practice whichever belief they wish.

He added that “Nigerians must continue to be united in ensuring that they do not subscribe to the terrorists’ message of division.

“Unfortunately, some leaders and politicians seek to make political capital from our religious differences. As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.”