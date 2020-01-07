Women Demand Environmental Justice In Niger Delta

Some women in the Niger Delta region have demanded urgent steps to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change causing environmental pollution in the region.

The women under the aegis of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre made the demand at an event on Tuesday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The executive director of the centre, Emem Okon, decried the delay by the government in proffering lasting solutions to the menace of environmental pollution.

She said, “Women do not have access to clean drinking water; women’s health is being impacted by the oil extractive activities.

“There are increased incidents of cancer and increase the incidence of miscarriages among women.”

According to Okon, this is why the women resolve to pick a day to come together to put pressure on the government and the relevant stakeholders to take drastic measures to clean up the Niger Delta.

A participant at the event, Dorathy Ijuwa, lamented that women now face many challenges due to the situation, including restrictions to carry out their business ventures.

“Women can no longer go for fishing as there is no fish for the women to support their husband; no everything there is bad because of oil spills,” she said.

Similarly, there were more emphasis on environmental justice and the effects of climate change on both male and the female in the society.

The women, therefore, asked the government to immediately put measures in place to save the environment from its a dilapidated state.