BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Governor Ishaku

The supreme court has affirmed the election of Governor Darius Ishaku as Governor of Tarab state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court held that the counsel to the APC admitted that the party had no candidate in the election and therefore has no locus standi to contest the election of the governor.

The Judge added that the appellant conceded the fact and went ahead to suggest that the supreme court allow one professor to step into the shoes of the disqualified candidate.

Justice Ekwo held that the law is clear on the issue of disqualification of a candidate.

He held that the replacement sort by APC did not participate in the election and cannot be accorded such value, adding that having resolved all the issues against the appellant the effect of the disqualification is that all the votes cast for that candidate are wasted votes and cannot be scooped from the ‘dustbin’ and given to another.

He concluded that for a petition to be valid it must fulfill all conditions of law which is not in this case.

“This petition is a mere academic exercise and cannot be given any value; and being an abuse of court process, it shall be and is hereby dismissed,” the Judge noted.