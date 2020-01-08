Advertisement

Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Okowa As Delta Governor

Channels Television  
Updated January 8, 2020
A file photo of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo: [email protected]

 

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Wednesday by Justice Centus Nweze, the court held that the appellant, Mr Great Ogboru failed to prove allegations of over-voting.

He said that the appeal is a waste of the precious time of the Apex Court.

He further added that the decisions of the apex court on the position of card readers are too numerous to begin to mention them or for the appellant to claim they are not in the know.



