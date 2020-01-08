Advertisement

Crashed Ukraine Plane Had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians On Board

Updated January 8, 2020
Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. AFP

 

The Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, was carrying 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals, a Ukrainian minister said.

The Boeing 737 was also carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three Britons, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian airline, the crashed Boeing was new, checked two days ago.

“The plane was manufactured in 2016, it was received by the airline directly from the (Boeing) factory. The plane underwent its last planned technical maintenance on January 6, 2020,” Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement.



