Crashed Ukraine Plane Had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians On Board

The Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, was carrying 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals, a Ukrainian minister said.

The Boeing 737 was also carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three Britons, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian airline, the crashed Boeing was new, checked two days ago.

“The plane was manufactured in 2016, it was received by the airline directly from the (Boeing) factory. The plane underwent its last planned technical maintenance on January 6, 2020,” Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement.