Ondo APC Chieftain, Ajulo Regains Freedom

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, James Ajulo, has been released he was abducted by gunmen.

Ajulo, a factional ward Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, was kidnapped at his residence in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers on Tuesday established contact with the victim’s family and made a demand of N10m as the condition for his release.

APC chieftain and former Chairman of Akoko South West Local Government, Tolu Babaleye, confirmed that the kidnap victim has been released in a terse statement.

According to him, he was released after the payment of N2.5m as a ransom to the kidnappers.

“Hon. Ajulo James has just been released by his abductors at Ado Ekiti after payment of 2.5 Million Naira. We thank God for coming back to us unhurt.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, CSP Femi Joseph, also confirmed the release of Ajulo.

In a related development, a four-month-old baby boy and his 9-year-old brother have been abducted in Okitipupa area of Ondo state.

Fortunately, men of the Ondo State Police Command, in the area have arrested one Nsen Godwin, suspected to have kidnapped the two kids.

The suspect was said to have kidnapped the two kids while playing with them in their home in Omowa Street in Okitipupa. Nsen was said to have lured the nine-year-old kid out of the house, while he carried the baby.

CSP Joseph confirmed the arrest of the suspected kidnapper of the two kids to Channels Television.

He stated further that investigations are ongoing on both incidents in order to unravel the secret behind them and equally apprehend the perpetrators of the crimes.