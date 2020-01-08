Police Rescue Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Son of Commissioner In Bayelsa

The six-year-old son of the Bayelsa State Commissioner of water resources who was abducted on the 22nd of December, 2019, has been rescued and the alleged kidnappers arrested by the police.

The young Antonio was rescued by a team of operatives from Operation Puff Adder led by DSP Chris Nwaogbo at the riverside town of Ikiebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Thé Commissioner’s son was abducted at about 8.30 pm, three days to Christmas at his parents Opolo Commissioners Quarter by the gunmen who also carted away from a suitcase containing their victim’s father certificates and other vital documents thinking it was stashed with cash.

The rescued son was presented to the state commissioner of Police, Mr. Uche Anozia who in turn handed over the boy to his parents at the Marine Police jetty in Yenagoa.

Presenting the child to the parents, Mr. Anozia said: “the rescue of the child was as a result of the effort put in place by the police command.

“We have been chasing the kidnappers from creek-to-creek. You know Bayelsa is about 80 percent of water.

“Today we went to Ikiebiri where the child was kept and being fed by a man. Fortunately, we succeeded in rescuing the child and also arrested his abductors,” he said.

The father of the child, Mr. Nengi Talbot, thanked God for ensuring that no harm came his son’s way during his incarceration at the kidnappers’ den.

“It has been a nightmare experience for us since his abduction on December 22, 2019. I want to thank God, the state police command and all those who made the rescue of my son possible.

“Most kidnapped victims are often killed but I thank God my son was rescued unhurt,” he stated.

The police arrested and paraded the alleged abductors.