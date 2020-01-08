Pregnant Mother, Three Children Killed In Yobe Fire

A pregnant mother and three of her children have been killed in a fire incident that occurred in their apartment in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The cause of the inferno which started at midnight on Wednesday is yet to be known, but two flats were razed down.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television, the husband, one Mr Adamu was able to rescue their last child while he escaped with burns.

Confirming the fire and number of casualty to Channels TV, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Muhammad Goje, said that two households were burnt completely and four lives were lost to the unfortunate incident.

“It was with a heavy heart we received the report and despite the curfew, we went out and reached the six-storey house. A family of six, a pregnant mother and her three children, unfortunately, died during the incident and the father was able to throw one of the children and he was also safe but the father sustained some burns.

“Two households burnt, lost four lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, when Channels Television visited Damaturu specialist hospital, Mr. Adamu was seen in a critical condition and according to the doctor on duty, he has been attended to and will receive adequate treatment.

“The patient was brought in with a flame burn at about 12 am this morning and according to the assessment that was made, the burns were about 20 percent of his body and he was attended to as a flame burn emergency.

“According to the report I was given, there were people that lost their lives.”