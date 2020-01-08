Suspected Bandits Abduct Four Customs Officers In Katsina

Four officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been abducted by suspected bandits at the Dan-Bedi Checkpoint located along Mallamawa Danbedi axis in Jibia, Katsina, a border town with the Republic of Niger.

Some residents in the area told Channels Television that the Customs officers were abducted on Wednesday morning along with an unspecified number of unsuspecting travellers on the Jibia – Batsari highway.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Son of Commissioner In Bayelsa

According to one of the residents, the bandits riding on motorcycles arrived at the customs checkpoint, overpowered the officers and disappeared with them into a nearby forest.

“The bandits in their numbers riding on motorcycles, arrived at the Customs checkpoint, overpowered the officers, seized their weapons and finally fired gunshots sporadically into the air thereby disappearing with them into nearby forest popularly known as ‘Rugu’.”

As at the time of this report, the spokesperson of the state command of the Nigeria Customs Service was yet to confirm the incidence after promising that he will confirm it after hearing from the office.