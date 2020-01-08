Advertisement

Trump Says ‘All Is Well’ After Iranian Missiles Target US Troops

Channels Television  
Updated January 8, 2020

 

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that initial casualty assessments indicated “all is well” after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He tweeted that “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

READ ALSO: Iran Fires Over A Dozen Missiles On Iraq Base Housing US Troops

Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation — something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis — in the immediate hours following Iran’s missile strikes.

However, he said to expect a statement early Wednesday in Washington.

“I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he said.

AFP



