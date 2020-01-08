White House Says Trump ‘Monitoring’ Reports Of Attack On Base In Iraq

The White House said Tuesday President Donald Trump was “monitoring” reports of a rocket attack on an airbase in western Iraq where US and coalition forces are based.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

At least nine rockets slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase late Tuesday, security sources told AFP, after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to “respond” to a US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.